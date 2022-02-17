Lieutenant Ram: Mrunal Thakur shoots for Telugu debut of Dulquer Salmaan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN/MRUNAL THAKUR Mrunal Thakur shoots for Dulquer Salmaan's Lieutenant Ram

Actress Mrunal Thakur is also all set to make her official Telugu debut with 'Lieutenant Ram' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The upcoming film is a trilingual period love story and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The international schedule for this film has been slotted for Russia with Dulquer and Mrunal. According to IANS "Mrunal has already reached Russia and started shooting for the film. It's a 5-6 days schedule and she is shooting at St. Petersburg in Russia."

"Dulquer and Mrunal have a wonderful on-screen chemistry and this reflects perfectly on camera. This does not feel like Mrunal's Telugu debut as she has brilliantly adapted to the unit's working style and shooting patterns. The audience is going to have a great time watching her in this unique story for sure."

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it is Dulquer’s second film in Telugu after the 2018 runway hit, Mahanati. Presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are bankrolling the project. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer.

Apart from this, Mrunal will also soon be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in their much-awaited sports drama, 'Jersey'. In the sports film, Shahid will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. The film follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. Jersey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi. Also, Mrunal has director Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi and Raja Menon's 'Pippa' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in 'Hey Sinamika.' Starring Dulquer, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, the film is slated to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film borrows its title from Mani Ratnam's hit Tamil romantic comedy "O Kadhal Kanmani" (2015), which starred Salmaan and Nithya Menen.