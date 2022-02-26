Leonardo DiCaprio, Natasha Poonawalla snapped hanging out together in London; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : IG/NATASHA POONAWALLA,TWITTER/LDCOSTIGAN Natasha Poonawalla is the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

The duo met at a friend's wedding

Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in London after they met at a friend's star-studded wedding ceremony. Several pictures of DiCaprio socialising with the executive director of the Serum Institute of India Natasha Poonawalla are doing rounds on the internet.

Shutterbugs clicked the pictures when DiCaprio was in London to celebrate the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen, who tied the knot earlier this week. The 'Don't Look Up' star and Natasha Poonawalla were among several other A-listers, including model Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom, who was present at a Chelsea restaurant.

For the uninformed, Natasha is the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. Whereas, DiCaprio is currently dating model-actor Camila Morrone. He has previously been linked with several celebrities such as Rihanna, Nina Agdal, Bar Rafaeli, Gisele Bundchen and others.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in a 2021 American apocalyptic black comedy film, Don't Look Up. The film enjoyed an ensemble cast consisting of Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. Don't Look Up began a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021, before streaming on Netflix on December 24. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

-with ANI inputs