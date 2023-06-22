Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay's fierce avatar in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film impresses fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LOKESH KANAGARAJ Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster

Actor Vijay, who is fondly referred to as Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday. The Tamil thespian is currently busy with the final round filming of Leo, the highly anticipated gangster drama that marks his reunion with the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, which will mark Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration after Master, has already garnered attention with some promising updates. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Leo released the first look poster of the film, leaving fans impressed.

The promising first-look poster of Leo, features Thalapathy Vijay in his fierce, action hero avatar, performing a high-voltage fight sequence with a blood-coated sledgehammer in his hand and a wolf behind him in a jungle. It reads: "In the world of untamed rivers, calm walters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons."

Sharing the update, director Lokesh wrote, " #LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!".

Leo is all set to release in theatres on October 19. The film will be part of the filmmaker’s cinematic universe. While Theri actor will play the main lead, Sanjay Dutt, according to a report by Pinkvilla, will be playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s father. The source to the portal that, "Though the character is modeled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo."

Reportedly, Vijay will essay the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the mafia world by running a chocolate factory. However, the story of the film is kept under wraps by the team. Trisha is also another addition to the cast. Leo is produced by S.S Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen banner, the upcoming action thriller also includes music by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay’s upcoming projects

Vijay is reportedly planning a fourth collaboration with director Atlee. If reports are to be believed, the movie will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. Vijay has already approved the screenplay and the main concept has also appealed to the creators.

