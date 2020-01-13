Legendary Indian filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's twin sister Pratiti Devi dies in Bangladesh

Pratiti Devi, the twin sister of legendary Indian filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, has died of acute pneumonia and old age complications at the age of 94 in Bangladesh, a media report said on Monday.

Devi, a renowned singer, and writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications was born on November 4, 1925, to Suresh Chandra Ghatak and Indubala Devi in Rajshahi city, about 250 kms from here.

She breathed her last during treatment at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital at 8:40 PM on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Her twin brother Ritwik, who died in 1976 in Kolkata, was a renowned Bengali filmmaker and scriptwriter.

Devi was married to Sajib Dutta, son of former health minister Dhirendranath Dutta. She is survived by her two children, grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, the report added.

