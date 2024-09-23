Left studies at 16 for films, fell in love on the sets of Ek Baar Muskura Do | Tanuja Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Read Tanuja Birthday Special

Bollywood's veteran actress Tanuja has been active in the film industry for several decades. She is known for her talent and that subtle smile. Born on September 23, 1943, Tanuja will turn 81 today. You must have seen Tanuja in a seductive avatar in songs like 'Raat Akeli Hai, Bujh Gaye Diye' and you must have also seen Tanuja showing anger in Dev Anand's song 'Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara'. Let's have a look at interesting facts about the veteran actress that might take you by surprise.

An actress's daughter

Tanuja is the daughter of Shobhana Samarth, the firebrand actress of her time. She is the second among four siblings. Tanuja had said in an interview that she remembers how her mother used to apply red nail polish and red lipstick. Her oval face was very perfect. Her mascara, her cheek and beauty were top-notch. Tanuja feels that she could never be as beautiful as her mother. She had also said that she could not go to the film set until her sister Nutan made her debut. The actress also played a small role in Nutan's film 'Hamari Beti' in which she played the role of Chhoti Nutan.

Debuted at the age of 16

Tanuja had to debut at the age of 16 due to the financial condition of the family. At that time she was studying at St. George School in Switzerland. Tanuja first studied in St. Joseph Boarding School in Panchghani and after that, her mother sent her to Switzerland because Tanuja was very fond of languages. There Tanuja became friends with Sabiha Pataudi, sister of Tiger Pataudi (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi).

However, Tanuja's financial condition was not good and she had to return home. Her mother told her that she could either grieve it or work in Hindi cinema and Tanuja chose Hindi films. Her first film 'Chhabili' was released in 1960 at the age of 16. After this, 'Memadidi' was released in 1962. Tanuja has also done many Bengali films. According to the veteran actor, Bengali films gave her more satisfaction.

This is how she met Shomu Mukherjee

Tanuja met Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of the film 'Ek Baar Muskura Do'. Both of them liked each other's company and started spending some time together. Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee got married within a short time of starting dating. They got married in 1973 and have two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha. But all was not well between Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee. The couple separated a few days after Tanisha Mukherjee was born. In an interview, Tanuja said that Shomu and she were not made for each other.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi is Guinness World Records holder now! Aamir Khan presents award | See Post