Lee Seung Gi decides to donate $3.8 million unpaid earnings he received from Hook Entertainment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE South Korean singer and actor Lee Seung Gi

South Korean singer and actor Lee Seung Gi had been in the news after he claimed that his longtime agency Hook Entertainment had not paid his dues any of his digital music profits. While the agency first denied it, they later apologized and agreed to solve the matter. On December 16, Hook Entertainment released a statement and claimed that it has now paid Lee Seung Gi a total of 5.4 billion KRW ( $4.1 million USD approx) to settle the ongoing legal dispute. Soon after the announcement. the K-pop singer revealed that he will donate the same to the less fortunate.

Taking to his Instagram account, Lee Seung Gi claimed that he did not take the legal route to gain money but "someone’s hard work and sweat should not be misused by someone else’s greed." He stated that he will feel better if he donate the same money and someone else can use it. He said, "It seems that Hook Entertainment probably thinks that I took legal action simply to receive money… They are trying to unilaterally wrap up this case under the pretext of paying the unpaid earnings."

"Until now, I lived without even knowing that there were music profits that I had to receive. I endured 18 years of being told that I am a “minus singer” (meaning negative profit margin). In this situation, the reason why I filed a lawsuit against Hook is not because of the unpaid earnings. Someone’s hard work and sweat should not be misused by someone else’s greed. I thought that fulfilling this mission is the best I can do.

I have received 5 billion won now. Of course, I don’t know how this amount was calculated. However, I do not understand Hook’s calculation method, so I think I will continue to fight in court. It will become a tiresome fight, and I want to first apologize for causing fatigue to the public who is watching this occur. What I can promise, however, is that no matter the total amount of unpaid earnings, I will donate it all. Starting with the 5 billion won that was deposited today, excluding the legal aid costs, I will give back the rest to the community. This is not a decision I made in a day. The moment I decided on the fight against Hook, I decided to use all of the money I will receive to help those who are in need."

He added, "I have lived until now without knowing of my music profits. Of course, the 5 billion won I received today is such a big and valuable amount of money to me. It contains the sweat of my teens, 20s, and 30s.. However, if this money can be used for those who are more in need than me, the happiness and value I feel will exceed that of just 5 billion won.

Starting next week, I will meet with charity representatives to decide on my specific plans. There are many people who are physically impaired to the point that it is even difficult to move. There are many who have dreams but have to give up in the middle because of their circumstances. There are also those who cannot receive proper treatment even when their lives are at risk. 5 billion won might not be enough to help all of those people, but I will take action beginning with a small step forward.

And more than anything, many people supported me through this incident. I received a lot of strength as you felt anger with me and comforted me. Thank you for once again making feel that I am someone who is loved. I will return that love at least a little bit by giving back to society."

DON'T MISS

BTS Jimin's cutest selfie with Jin; watch BTS videos from Seokjin's military service enlistment

BTS Suga Military Service: After Jin, BTS rapper to enlist as social service agent | DETAILS

BTS Jin FIRST PICS from military service; BTS members pose together with Kim Seokjin

Latest Entertainment News