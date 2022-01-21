Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEANDERPAES Leander Paes shares unseen pics with 'darling' Kim Sharma to mark her birthday

Some time back, actress Kim Sharma had confirmed dating former tennis player Leander Paes. The two fueled speculations about their brewing romance when some pictures of them from Goa surfaced online and showed Leander's arms wrapped around Kim. In September last year, Kim confirmed on Instagram that she is indeed together with Leander.

On Kim's birthday, Leander shared some unseen pics of them together and called her "darling". The mushy images show them together enjoying each other's company. Leander captioned his post, "Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you (sic)." In one of the pics, the lovebirds are seemingly lost in each other's eyes.

This is not the first time Kim, who has worked in films Mohabbatein, Fida and Kehta Hai Dil Baar Baar, among many others, has managed to get attention over her love life. The actress reportedly dated video jockey Yudhishthir or VJ Yudi between 2000 to 2003 before parting ways. Her next relationship with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also made headlines. The two, who called it quits after three years, were photographed together in several Bollywood parties. In 2010, Kim got married to Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani. The two got married in a hush-hush affair in Mombasa, Kenya. They split by 2016. The 41-year-old actress was also linked to a Spanish singer named Carlos Marin and they reportedly dated for two years. They were even planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Leander too has also been in the spotlight for his love life. The former tennis player dated Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary for three years in 2000. According to reports, Mahima ended everything with him after learning that he was having an affair with then-married model Rhea Pillai. Leander and Rhea walked their separate ways reportedly in 2014. 48-year-old Leander is still unmarried.

(With IANS inputs)