Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • PM Modi inaugurates 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of PMAY scheme in Madhya Pradesh under 'Grah Pravesham' programme
  • SP's Sanjay Lathar made Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council
  • BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar elected Speaker of Goa Assembly
  • Visit of Israel's PM Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed. He was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Leander Paes, Kim Sharma celebrate a year of togetherness with mushy posts. Seen yet?

Leander Paes, Kim Sharma celebrate a year of togetherness with mushy posts. Seen yet?

Marking the special occasion, the love birds-- Leander Paes and Kim Sharma on Tuesday, took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartwarming posts.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2022 13:48 IST
Leander Paes, Kim Sharma celebrate a year of togetherness with mushy posts. Seen yet?
Image Source : INSTA/KIM SHARMA

Leander Paes, Kim Sharma celebrate a year of togetherness with mushy posts. Seen yet?

Ace tennis player Leander Paes and actor Kim Sharma have completed one year of dating each other. Marking the special occasion, the love birds, on Tuesday, took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartwarming posts. "Happy Anniversary Mich.Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through life'e learnings together every day. You had me at Hello," Paes wrote. Alongside the love-filled note, Paes shared several pictures of himself with Kim.

Kim, too, dropped a string of pictures of herself with her beau Paes.

"Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings.Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich," she captioned the post, emphasising the undeniable fact that the two are head over heels in love with each other.

Though Kim and Leander started dating in March 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official in September when they posted a picture of them on the social media application.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News