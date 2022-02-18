Leaked pics of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif with bruises & blood from Tiger 3 shoot go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILGINSUGUMUSEDITS Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif leaked pics

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting in New Delhi for their upcoming action film Tiger 3. Recently, a few pictures from the shoot location have been going viral on social media platforms. The leaked pictures portray Katrina and Salman in intense and rogue looks. Their faces are bruised with blood on their bodies. In the film, Salman Khan reprises his role as R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi played by Katrina Kaif.

Take a look at the trending pictures and videos:

Earlier, Salman Khan had dropped a video of himself from the sets showcasing his stylish walk.

Previously, the Delhi schedule of the film was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital. The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The first film of the popular franchise Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.