Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani, two more officers test COVID19 positive

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father Jagdish Singh Patani along with two more officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department have tested positive for coronavirus. Additional CMO Ashok Kumar revealed that the three officers, who came from Lucknow, tested positive on Wednesday. They were investigating a transformer scam, he said.

Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here. The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for the next 48 hours, the ACMO added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported more than four thousand COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Till now, many cases have been reported in the Bollywood industry as well. On July 11, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and three of his family members including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus. While Big B and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital, Aish and Aaradhya were in home isolation initially.

Now, Amitabh Bachchan has also tested negative for COVID19 along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and returned home, while Abhishek Bachchan continues to stay under medical care at Nanavati Hospital. On his discharge, Big B wrote, "This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude."

On the other hand, the celebrated singer and actor SP Balasubramanyam on Wednesday also informed fans that he has tested COVID19 positive. Sharing a video, he said, "Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine."

He further said, "I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage