Amitabh Bachchan gets discharged after testing COVID19 NEGATIVE, Abhishek Bachchan still in hospital

Amitabh Bachchan gets discharged after testing COVID19 NEGATIVE

Abhishek Bachchan informed that father Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for coronavirus and has got discharged from the hospital. He tweeted, "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

