Amitabh Bachchan gets discharged after testing COVID19 NEGATIVE, Abhishek Bachchan still in hospital

Abhishek Bachchan informed that father Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for coronavirus and has got discharged from the hospital. He tweeted, "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital."

New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2020 17:04 IST
Abhishek Bachchan informed that father Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for coronavirus and has got discharged from the hospital. He tweeted, "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

