Late Sushant Singh Rajput honoured by California State Assembly, sister Shweta shares certificate

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has clocked two months. His family has been fighting the battle for getting justice for him as they believe that he did not die by suicide but was murdered. On Independence Day, Sushant's family organized a global 24-hours prayer meet for him and remembered him in their prayers. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged the fans to join in by sharing photos with folded hand. She also shared a picture of a certificate by California State Assembly who honoured the actor for his contribution to the society.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California" along with a picture of herself with the certificate.

On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s @itsSSR overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/owfFhV2XnM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 15, 2020

Shweta's husband also shared a picture of the certificate and wrote, "Globally, states and Governments are watching carefully if @itsSSR’s death case will receive an honest unbiased investigation. It’s a matter of India’s National pride now. Happy Independence Day. @shwetasinghkirt #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBI4SSR"

Globally, states and Governments are watching carefully if @itsSSR’s death case will receive an honest unbiased investigation. It’s a matter of India’s National pride now. Happy Independence Day. @shwetasinghkirt #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBI4SSR pic.twitter.com/hDe9g6Xf7C — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 15, 2020

Shweta also shared a video of the family praying for Sushant Singh Rajput together and wrote, "ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् | उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् || Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus"

Talking about the honour by California State Assemble, Shweta told India Today, "It’s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema. I thank the Assembly members and the Indian American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis."

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his room at his Bandra residence. ED is investigating the matter in the money laundering case and has interrogated, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's sister, domestic staff, Shruti Modi, his former bodyguard and others till now.

