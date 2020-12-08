Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEGHANARAJ Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj & newborn son test positive for COVID-19

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and their newborn son have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. The information about the same was shared by the actress herself on Instagram. Through her recent post, she informed her fans not just her and her baby but also her parents have positive reports. Taking to her handle, Meghana wrote, "ello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID... We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results.... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious."

Have a look at her post here: