Late actress Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti passes away; Sajid Nadiadwala's wife mourns

The shocking news of late Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti's demise was shared by director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala's second wife Warda Khan on social media. For those unversed, Sajid was earlier married to Divya but after her unfortunate demise, he took care of her parents as his own. 

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2021 11:20 IST
Late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti passed away on October 30. The shocking news was confirmed by none other than director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala's second wife Warda Khan on social media. For those unversed, Sajid was earlier married to Divya Bharti but after her unfortunate death, he took care of her parents as his own. Taking to Instagram, Warda shared pictures with late Om Prakash Bharti and wrote in the caption, "Will Miss u Dad!   #rip #omprakashbharti @kunalbhartiofficial stay strong."

Have a look at his post here:

 

