Late actress Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti passes away; Sajid Nadiadwala's wife mourns

Late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti passed away on October 30. The shocking news was confirmed by none other than director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala's second wife Warda Khan on social media. For those unversed, Sajid was earlier married to Divya Bharti but after her unfortunate death, he took care of her parents as his own. Taking to Instagram, Warda shared pictures with late Om Prakash Bharti and wrote in the caption, "Will Miss u Dad! #rip #omprakashbharti @kunalbhartiofficial stay strong."

