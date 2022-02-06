RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Veteran singer sang her first song at the age of 13. Listen to it here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lata Mangeshkar sang her first song at the age of 13

Lata Mangeshkar, who was born in 1929, lost her musician father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar when she was just 13-year-old. In the same year, Lata began her singing career with the help of a family friend Vinayak Damondar Karanataki, also known as Master Vinayak. Not only did the owner of Navyug Chitrapat movie company help Lata Mangeshkar in venturing into films but also supported her entire family. Originally, Lata Mangeshkar's first song was 'Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari' for Vasant Joglekar's 1942 Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal. It was, however, later dropped.



It was then, that Master Vinayak gave her a small role and an opportunity to sing in the Marathi movie Pahili Mangalagaur, which was also released the same year. Titled Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai, was composed by Dada Chandekar and was sung by Snehprabha Pradhan along with Lata. Also Read: End of an Era: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92



The song depicts the happiness of two sisters who are singing on a pleasant morning in the Hindu month of Chaitra. While the younger sister version is by Lata, the voice for the elder sister is by Snehaprabha. The two sisters sing about flowers, garden, rangoli, tulsee pujan and much more.



Without further ado, listen to the iconic singer's first-ever song here.





Later, in 1945 as Master Vinayak's company shifted its headquarters to Mumbai, Lata, too moved to the city. She began her Hindustani classical music lessons from Ustad Aman Ali Khan of Bhindibazaar Gharana. She ventured into Hindi movies in 1946 with Aap Ki Seva Mein. She sang Paa Lagun Kar Jori, composed by Datta Davjekar for Vasant Joglekar's film.Later, Lata along with her younger sister Asha played small roles in Vinayak's first Hindi movie, Badi Maa, which was released in 1945. She also sang a bhajan, Maata Tere Charnon Mein for the film.Having said that, Lata's first Hindi song is Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu for 1943 Marathi film Gajaabhaau. However, it was under the guidance of music director Ghulam Haider that Lata's talent flourished. He mentored her as a singer after Vinayak's death in 1948.When Shaheed (1948) producer Sashadhar Mukherjee dismissed Lata's voice as "too thin", Ghulam Haider said that in the coming days, producers and directors would "fall at Lata's feet" and "beg her" to sing for their movies. Haider gave Lata her first major break with the 1948 film Majboor. She sang a song titled 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', which was penned by Nazim Panipati.In 1949, she sang 'Aayega Aanewala', which was picturised on Madhubala. The song for the movie Mahal was composed by Khemchand Prakash. The Ashok Kumar starrer film shot two young ladies to instant fame- 20-year-old Lata Mangeshkar’s and the other was 16-year-old heroine Madhubala.In an interview on her 84th birthday, Lata Mangeshkar remembered her guru saying, ''Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. He was the first music director who showed complete faith in my talent."