Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lata Mangeshkar out of hospital; looks frail in viral picture clicked with nurses

Lata Mangeshkar fans and well-wishers heaved a sigh of relief when the legendary singer returned home on Sunday after 28 days in a Mumbai hospital. Now, a picture of Lata Mangeshkar from the hospital has emerged online is going viral. After being hospitalised for around a month at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Lata was discharged post her treatment for a respiratory disorder.

In the picture, the melody queen looks rather frail as she gets clicked with the nurses at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Take a look:

The singer’s condition was reportedly critical when she was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back. A statement from her family members also requested the fans and the media to not speculate anything about her health. Lata was admitted to the ICU and was also rumoured to have been put on a ventilator. However, the family spokesperson of the singer later released a statement asking all to steer clear away from the speculations and respect the privacy of the family. Even the hospital sources refused to comment on the status of the veteran singer’s health.

During her almost seven-decade long career, Lata Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the most loved and celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. We wish her a speedy recovery.

