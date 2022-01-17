Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran singer still in ICU, will take time to recover, says doctor

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar still remains in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informs Dr Pratit Samdani on Monday. Giving the megastar's health update, the doctor stated that "she will take time to recover due to her old age. She is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health." For those unversed, the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week and her treatment is still going on. The 92-year-old star is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia.

Previously, there were speculation that Mangeshkar's condition was deteriorating. Addressing the same, a spokesperson for the veteran singer denied media reports, calling them "false news". "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave the health update of the melody queen on Sunday and said that she was "improving".

"Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to the authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters in Jalna.

After learning about Lata Mangeshkar's health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.