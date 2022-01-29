Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer shows signs of improvement, continues in ICU for observation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITI_SAMANTA Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran singer shows signs of improvement, continues in ICU for Observation

Highlights Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID 19

In Nov 2019, she was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's doctors shared her health update on Saturday (January 29). They suggested that her health has 'marginally improved' but she will continue to be under observation in ICU at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. According to Dr. Pratit Samdani, her ventilator support has been removed. Mangeshkar is hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 and has been receiving treatment at the south Mumbai hospital since January 8.

Lata Mangeshkar's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. The last tweet shared on January 27 read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes."

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Mangeshkar family, through the official social media account of the singer, has urged people to not indulge in spreading "disturbing rumours" about her health condition.

The family said that Mangeshkar is being treated by a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

-with Inputs from Rajiv