Image Source : TWITTER/KIRRONKHERBJP Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran singer shows marginal improvement, still in ICU, informs spokesperson

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's health has shown marginal improvement informed the spokesperson on Tuesday. Giving an update about the megastar's health, the spokesperson said, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion into the privacy of the family.

We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Lata didi’s health. We thank you for your cooperation."

Ever since she has been admitted to the hospital, false rumours regarding Mangeshkar's health have been spreading like fire on various social media platform. A few days back, her team even shared a tweet from Lata didi's official Twitter handle.

The tweet read, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff's close observation."

For those unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.