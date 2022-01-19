Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
  Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singing legend 'stable' after contracting COVID-19 infection

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singing legend 'stable' after contracting COVID-19 infection

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9. She has been recovering the ICU and is currently stable, her spokesperson said.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2022 16:29 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA_MANGESHKAR

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital, is stable, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.

"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

Two days ago, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.

