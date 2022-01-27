Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA_MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer shows signs of improvement; doctors take her off the ventilator

Highlights Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised on Jan 8 with COVID-19 infection

The family of the singer said that she has been taken of ventilator support this morning

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit

The latest update from Lata Mangeshkar's family regarding the legandary singer's health has suggested that she is showing "signs of improvement" but continues to be in the ICU at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Mageshkar is hospitalised after testing postive for COVID-19 and has been receiving treatment at the south Mumbai hospital since January 8.

The family further shared that Mageshkar has been taken off ventilator support this morning. It is also mentioned that she has been given a trial of extubation.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Mangeshkar family, through the official social media account of the singer, has urged people to not indulge in spreading "disturbing rumours" about her health condition. Meanwhile, saints in Ayodhya have performed the Mahamrityunjay jaap and a hawan for singer.

The family said that Mangeshkar is being treated by a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

(With PTI inputs)