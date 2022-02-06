Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE To Lata Mangeshkar, from Amitabh Bachchan: Her voice resounds now in the Heavens!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday aged 92 at a hospital in Mumbai. The thespian described Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries" on his personal blog. He wrote: "She has left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace." The megastar even reached 'Prabhukunj' the residence of the late singer along with his daughter to pay last respects to 'India's Nightingale.'

Apart from the cine icon, several Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to the melody queen of India.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Amitabh Bachchan, daughter outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence

Read Big B's blog here:

Image Source : TUMBLER Big B's blog

Taking to Instagram, superstar Salman Khan shared a picture of himself with the legend and wrote, "U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.