Lata Mangeshkar condoles Rishi Kapoor's death with throwback pic Chintuji had sent her

Just like us, Lata Mangeshkar is devasted by Rishi Kapoor's sudden death. Taking to social media, the legendary singer said that she has been left speechless by his demise and is saddened taht the film industry has lost a gem. "Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein", Lata Mangeshkar tweeted.

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

In another tweet, Lata Mangeshkar shared a throwback picture of herself carrying a toddler Rishi Kapoor and revealed that the picture was sent to her by Chintuji himself. The melody queen also said that the picture brings all the fond memories that she shared with the actor.

"Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun", the singer said.

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor belongs to the illustrious Kapoor family of Bollywood, widely known as first family of Hindi films. Son of late iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his uncles Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor were stars, too, as have been his brothers Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor in their time.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

His death was first announced by colleague and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday morning. "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!," Amitabh tweeted on Thursday," tweeted Big B.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

