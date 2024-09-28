When Dilip Kumar helped Lata Mangeshkar after she was rejected for her voice | Birth Anniversary Special

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary

Late singer Lata Manshekar's birth anniversary is celebrated on 28 September. On this occasion, we have brought for you such an interesting anecdote related to the singer, which you might not know about. Did you know Lata Mangeshkar was once rejected by a famous director because of her soft voice? Yes! you read that right. Her status as a singer has been very high in the film industry. But this truth is also not hidden from anyone that this legendary singer also had to go through a lot of struggle.

When this filmmaker had rejected Lata Tai

According to the report of IMDB, the matter is related to the Tragedy King i.e. Dilip Kumar's film Shaheed, which was directed by S Mukherjee. The filmmaker had auditioned Lata Mangeshkar for a song in this movie. Mukherjee Sahab did not like the singer's voice and he said that her voice is very thin and it is not right based on the song of my film. In this way, he rejected Lata Tai.

Dilip Kumar's support to Lata Mangeshkar

However, later Dilip Sahab himself heard Lata Mangeshkar's voice and gave her a big advice. Since Lata was of Marathi origin, there was a Marathi tone in her voice. Therefore, Dilip Kumar advised her to acquire knowledge of Urdu words so that the words of her singing could be improved. After this, Lata learned Urdu after a lot of hard work and eventually became the Nightingale of Hindi cinema.

Lata Tai sang more than 50 thousand songs

As a singer, Lata Mangeshkar is also considered the best female playback singer in the industry. In her singing career, she sang more than 50 thousand songs in 14 different languages. Most of her songs became evergreen with her melodious voice. The amazing thing is that she remained active as a singer from the black-and-white era of cinema to the colour screen.

Received National Award three times

Lata Mangeshkar received National Award three times for her excellent singing. In her 80-year-long career, she was awarded with honours like Bharat Ratna, and Padma Vibhushan. This is the reason why her name is recorded in the 'Guinness Book of World Records'. The whole world knows Lata Mangeshkar as 'Mallika of Sur' and 'Kokila Kanthi', but few people know that she was also very fond of photography.

