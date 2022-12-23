Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahari, KK to Raju Srivastavas; remembering celebs who died in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Remembering celebs who died in 2022

Remembering celebs who died in 2022: This year was full of reality checks that no matter what one might achieve and where one might be, death is the ultimate eventual reality of life. We lost many celebrities this year who left a void in our hearts. These were the talents that are born maybe once or twice in a century like Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahari, KK among others. So, as 2022 comes to its conclusion and we move towards 2023, let's take a look at some celebrities who passed away this year.

Lata Mangeshkar

The Nigjhtingale pof India, Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai due to multiple organ dysfuncion syndromes. She was 92. She had been on regular therapy for pneumonia and COVID-19 for 28 days. Her death was a huge setback for the music industry. She sang songs in popular movies like Silsila, Faasle, Vijay, and Chandni.

Bappi Lahiri

Another big loss to the music industry, the disco king of Bollywood Bappi Lahiri passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on February 15, 2022 in Mumbai. He was recognized by Guinness World Records for recording more than 180 songs in one year in 1986 Not just in Bollywood, he had big box office hits in Bengali, Telugu and Kannada movies.

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath)

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was a prominent Indian playback singer. He was performing at a live music event at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022, where he suffered a heart attack and left us all. He sang Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi film songs in his glorious music career.

Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi rapper, singer, and songwriter Sidhu Moosewala left for his heavenly abode on May 29, 2022. He was shot dead in Jawaharke, Mansa district, Punjab. He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him.

Raju Srivastava

Indian comedian, actor, and politician Raju Srivastava died on September 21, 2022 at age of 58 in New Delhi. He suffered a heart attack while he was undergoing treatment. The comedian was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while working out in a gym. He stayed in the hospital for over a month and then succumbed to the illness.

Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj was an Indian Kathak dancer, composer, and singer who was a member of the Lucknow 'Kalka-Bindadin' Gharana. He was 83 when his health suddenly deteriorated and the veteran passed away on January 17, 2022.

Sandhya Mukherjee

Legendary Bengali semi-classical singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who had worked with leading music directors such as S. D Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury died on February 15, following a massive cardiac arrest, leaving behind millions of mourning fans of all ages across borders.

Arun Bali

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 years on October 7 in Mumbai. He made his TV debut in the year 1989 with Doosra Kewal. He is known for his roles in films like '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat' among many other films. The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He played one of Aamir's titular character's co-passenger on the train.

