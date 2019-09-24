Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gets special good luck gift from Gippy Grewal

Latest News Aamir Khan who is these days on a recce spree for his next film Lal Singh Chaddha met his friend and singer-actor Gippy Grewal in Punjabi who gifted him a token of good luck.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Aamir Khan back on the screen who was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor on his birthday announced that the actor will next work in Lal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The actor is these days on a recce spree for his film and which is why he went to Punjab where he met his good friend and Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal.

The Punjabi star not only helped Aamir in searching for a good location for the film but also assigned his close friend Rana Ranbir and Ardaas Khan to help with the screenplay and the Punjabi dialogues. Not only this, knowing the fact that Aamiris going to play a Sikh in the project, he gifted the star a ‘kada’ (bracelet) as a token of good luck.

Talking about the same, a source told Mid-Day and said, “Gippy Grewal is an Aamir fan. Whenever the superstar goes to Punjab, Gippy makes sure to meet him. Recently, when the actor went to Punjab for a recce, Gippy joined the film's crew and helped them zero in on locations. Since he knew that Aamir plays a Sikh in the movie, he gifted the superstar the Guru da Kada as a token of good luck. Aamir was touched by the gesture and promised the Punjabi singer that he will sport the kada in the film.”

Talking about the project, it will be shot in 100 locations and will see Aamit re-uniting with Kareena Kapoor on the screen after 3 Idiots. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

