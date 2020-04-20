VIDEO: Lady Gaga cheers for Shah Rukh Khan during her COVID-19 relief 'One World: Together at Home' concert

Lady Gaga cheers for SRK during her COVID-19 relief 'One World: Together at Home' concert. Watch video

Pop icon Lady Gaga was seen cheering for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during 'One World: Together at Home,' which celebrated healthcare workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. A video of GaGa rooting for Shah Rukh is doing the rounds, which seems to have taken from the 'Shallow' hitmaker's Instagram story. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen talking about the pandemic while GaGa is heard hooting.

Bollywood’s Badshah was seen appealing people to take action. Several Shah Rukh fan clubs have shared the video on social media. Have a look at the video here:

Lady Gaga cheering as SRK comes up on her TV screen with the important message, is totally how all of us felt on seeing him ❤️ - From the instagram story of @ladygaga #TogetherAtHome @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/xwXItVoDJm — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 19, 2020

GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million in the US. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also thanked SRK for his speech and wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe!"

Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19 https://t.co/GyMtp9MoDp — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

-With IANS inputs

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage