Laal Singh Chaddha: Atul Kulkarni shares BTS pic with Aamir Khan as film wraps production

Superstar Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha has finished its production, the makers announced on Friday. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Atul Kulkarni recently shared a BTS photo from the sets as they call it a wrap.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Atul shared a picture of himself cutting a huge cake along with Aamir Khan and others with the name of the film written on it. Along with the photo, he wrote, ‘It’s a film wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha !! #aamirkhan @AndhareAjit"

An official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump, the film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh.

According to the makers, the shoot of the film recently wrapped up in the city, with the cast and crew celebrating the moment on its set. Laal Singh Chaddha has been helmed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.

Atul Kulkarni shares the screenplay credit for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Eric Roth, who had adapted the 1986 novel for Hanks’ movie.

Forrest Gump, which chronicled the life story of the titular protagonist, a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Hanks and best director for Robert Zemeckis. Speaking of the release date, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars actor Mona Singh in a pivotal role, will arrive in theatres this Christmas. It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019.

-with PTI inputs