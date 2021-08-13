Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shoots for Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha in Andhra

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has arrived in Andhra Pradesh town in East Godavari district for shooting of his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actor along with other unit members will visit various locations on Friday and Saturday for the shoot. The shooting is scheduled at Amalapuram, about 60 km from Kakinada, on Friday while the unit will shoot some more scenes at Kakinada beach on Saturday.

Aamir Khan checked into a hotel in Kakinada, where tight security arrangements were made. The private security personnel did not allow anyone to meet the actor in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Kareena Kapoor in the female lead. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

Being produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has already completed most of the shooting in Srinagar, Ladakh, Kargil, Chandigarh and other locations. While in Ladakh, the cast and crew of the film were accused of littering the place. However, the production house denied the accusations. A statement issued by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) on its verified Instagram account reads: "To whomsoever it may concern: AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces.

"We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it. We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the statement concluded.

Directed by Adavit Chandan, the film is adaptation of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019. It was originally scheduled for a release on Christmas 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is now likely to hit the screens by the end of 2021.