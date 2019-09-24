Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha to make cameo in Saif Ali Khan's action-drama

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha to make cameo in Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming action-drama Laal Kaptaan on October 18th this year. Fans are surely excited to watch him play a different role after his phenomenal appearance in Netflix web series Sacred Games. While Saif Ali Khan will surely blow the mind of the audience, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen in the much awaited film.

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan’s film Laal Kaptaan. The actress will have a special role to play in the film and will make an impact on viewers with her voice in the trailer of the film. The makers have kept this information secret as a part of their marketing strategy.

Talking about it, director Navdeep Singh told us, "It's a special appearance but a very pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I'll leave her part as a mystery!! All I'll say is she's the most glamorous thing in the film. She was fabulous to work with! I was a little apprehensive the night of the shoot. I hadn't met her before and we were already mid schedule. I had no idea what to expect. It was a pleasant surprise! She is super smart, tuned in, a fab actor and totally professional."

Maker of Laal Kaptaan recently released a new poster of the film featuring Saif Ali Khan. The actor can be seen as a fierce Naga Sadhu in the poster which has intrigued the audience much. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions. It will hit the screens on October 18.

Saif Ali Khan... New poster of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/rvSoGcMDgO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

