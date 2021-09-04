Kushal Tandon quits Instagram, slams those visiting Sidharth Shukla's house just to be ‘clicked’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHAL TANDON Kushal Tandon quits IG after Sidharth Shukla death

Television actor Kushal Tandon on Saturday had quit social media. Sharing the update he wrote, "Off this so called social media..Until then stay human in social and in your family." The actor took this step as he was dismayed over the development of events post the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla and the way media reported on the tragic death of the late actor. He slammed people visiting Sidharth Shukla's house just to be ‘clicked’ and also apologised to the late Bigg Boss 13 winner.

He also shared that he is quitting social media after seeing “stupid” pictures and videos of the actor’s death and his loved ones who were mourning his demise.

Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon.

Remembering Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon had shared a video with him and had written, "And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion , conduct and deep compassion for each other. Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more , judge less, love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ....gone to soon my brother, see you on the other side, give my love to sushanth, see you on the other side, chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife."

Many celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Suyyash Rai among others hit out at media organisations for carrying out "insensitive" coverage before actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

Model and actor Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories to call out the insensitivity. "This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang ur heads if this is what u do to someone who has lost a loved one ! Be ashamed , very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy," she wrote.

In another story, she even called out the actors for taking out their masks to get clicked by the media. "An I actors flown personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked , hang ur head In Shame too ! Disgusted with everything that is going on . If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul , rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked ! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad," the 38-year-old wrote.

Puja Banerjee also announced her exit from social media to "avoid seeing stupid photos and videos of someone's death and their close ones being troubled by media".

Sidharth Shukla last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.