Kushal Tandon dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput's song to Ankita Lokhande, actress reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHAL TANDON, ANKITA LOKHANDE Kushal Tandon, Ankita Lokhande

Lately, actor Kushal Tandon who is currently spending some time in Udaipur has been treating his fans to glimpses of his trip. Recently, the actor posted a video of an artist playing the flute. The man was playing late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "Kaun Tujhe" from the film " M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story". The song reminded Kushal of Ankita Lokhande and the actor was quick to share the video on his Instagram stories with a message for the actress.

"@lokhandeankita that's for u from our angel friend,” he wrote in the story. Ankita too shared the video on her stories and reacted to it with

"Awwwwww".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANKITA LOKHANDE Snapshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput starred opposite each other in daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The duo became a popular television couple after appearing together on the daily soap. Although Sushant left the show midway to pursue a career in Bollywood, they reportedly dated for almost six years before calling it quits.

Their relationship garnered much attention after Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family were accused by the late actor's father KK Singh of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Also, reports were rife that Ankita and Kushal dated each other in the past. Rubbishing such reports, Kushal had put out a strong-worded statement on Twitter. Kushal took to the micro-blogging site to respond to the linkup rumours while reacting to a media report that claimed that Ankita and Kushal dated after the former broke up with Sushant in 2016.

"This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both ,Sushant was a brother and @anky1912 (Ankita) a friend, at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ... shocking how we live in a world of news. "And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace… it's a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven... sushi take lite like u always did... chil it's only caos down here, you angel (sic)," he tweeted.