Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar to play lead in Naagin 5, says 'it's a dream for any actor'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHEERAJDHOOPAR Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar to play lead in Naagin 5

TV series Naagin, Indian television’s most successful fantasy fiction franchise, is all set to launch its fifth season. The audience is always excited and eager to know which actors are cast as leads in the show. Well, their wait is now over as the suave and dapper actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the fifth edition of the show.

Talking about playing the lead in Naagin 5, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again!

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya alongside actress Shraddha Arya. He is seen playing the role of a cricketer Karan Luthra.

On the other hand, actress Hina Khan is said to play the lead role in Naagin 5 but with a twist. The latest reports claim that Hina will be part of the show for three episodes and the story will unfold after she dies.

Recently, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor shared a poster featuring Hina khan in her Naagin avatar and wrote, "HAPPY NAAG ‘PAANCHAMI’ ... to all my Naagins." The actress also features in the current promo of Naagin 4. Have a look at the same here:

