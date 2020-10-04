Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya's name tattooed: My little girl is and will always be a part of me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHEMSTER2 Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya's name tattooed

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu loves his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu the most and his social media posts are enough proof of that. The actor keeps treating fans with heart-warming pictures with Inaaya and leaves Instagram in a meltdown. With his latest picture, Kunal revealed that he got his daughter's name tattooed on him and now, she "will always be a part of me." Kunal shared a picture of his bare body where Inaaya's name was inked in Hindi.

Kunal Kemmu described the tattoo and wrote, "This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends."

On daughter's day on Sunday, actor Kunal Kemmu shared a heart-touching post for daughter Inaaya. He said, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter." Soha wrote, "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket."

Recently, Inaaya celebrated her birthday and mother Soha Ali Khan and Kareena had the cutest wishes for her. Soha posted a family picture to wish her little munchkin. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha can be seen posing for the camera. "Three years old today @khemster2," Soha wrote. On the other hand, Kareena wished Inaaya with the cutest photo of the little munchkin and her son Taimur Ali Khan reading books. She captioned the image: "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

