Kunal Kemmu deadlifts 150 kilos of weights, says 'It's an exercise that I really like '

Actor Kunal Kemmu who received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film 'Lootcase' shared a new video on Instagram on Tuesday. In the clip, the actor can be seen lifting 150 kilos of weight. It shows Kunal doing a repetition of deadlift with the aforementioned weights. He says it is not about how much you lift but how well you can lift it and not injure yourself in the process.

Kunal revealed this is an exercise that he really like and one that needs to be done right. "150kgs! That is currently my one rep max on deadlifts. It's an exercise that i really like and one that needs to be done right. Proper form is paramount specially as you build strength and add weights Never ego train. It's not about how much you can lift but how well you can lift it and not injure yourself in the process," he wrote as caption.

Kunal said it took him two months of training to build up to this weight. It is his sixth and last set.

"You should never just go and lift heavy weights directly. Just like a warm up is important before any workout you need to get your muscle and body used to the weights that you are going to lift. For some this might be not very heavy but for me it's my one rep max Train hard train right #stepbysteprepbyrep," he added.

On the related note, Kunal Kemmu posted a picture with joy and gratitude after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. The actor put up a post on his Instagram page Sunday, which read, "Honoured, Happy and Humbled!B est Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards. This one is for the entire team of #Lootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and every one who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude."

"Lootcase" also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

In the film, Kunal Kemmu plays a middle-class man called Nandan, who finds a big bag full of money. Rasika plays his wife.