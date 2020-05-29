Kunal Kamra mocks Carry Minati in his new video: Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soon after the roast video went viral, Carry Minati fans began trolling Kunal Kamra

The roast culture seems to be reviving and the credit should go to the YouTube content creators. Netizens were still recovering from Carry Minati's roast video that went viral during the YouTube vs TikTok war and comedian Kunal Kamra came up with a video roasting the YouTuber on Friday. In a video uploaded on Kunal Kamra's YouTube channel, the comedian took a dig at Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati. The roast video is titled, 'Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye', in which Kamra mocks the YouTuber for the kind of videos he makes. He also mentions that Carry is the opposite of intellectual and his videos are full of abuses and slurs. The comedian also states that Carry Minati makes fun of the poor and it seems he is the one who packaged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's COVID-19 Package.

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Kunal Kamra wrote: "I’ve hit a new low in my career I’m discussing @CarryMinati. I’m depressed beyond repair."

YouTube vs TikTok

The whole fiasco started when TikTok star Amir Siddiqui posted a video to slam YouTubers. In the video, Siddiqui can be seen boasting of the unity among all TikTok users. He also accused the YouTubers of stealing some of the content produced by TikTok users. Siddiqui added that TikTok has attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and thus, stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators.

On May 8, Carry Minati came up with his reply through a YouTube video. He dissected Siddiqui’s video and slammed him using strong language while pointing out the TikTok star's grammatical errors. He also made fun of Siddiqui's use of hashtags and other "shortcomings".

This YouTube rant by Carry Minati enraged Siddiqui further as he hit back on May 14. Siddiqui said in his reply that he is not against YouTube but cyberbullying. He added that the need of the hour is to call out creators who roast and harass people for their own entertainment. He requested Nagar to take a stand against bullying and ask his fans to abstain from the same.

On March 14, Carry's video was pulled down by YouTube for violating their policy on cyberbullying and harassment.

