Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Sana Saaed's father died on Janta curfew day while she was stuck in the US

In an unfortunate event, Bollywood and TV actress Sana Saeed lost her father Abdul Ahad Saeed on the day India observed Janta curfew. The Kuch Kuch Hoita Hai child actress was stuck in the US when her father passed away in Mumbai on March 22. Sana, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that her father was a diabetes patient which resulted in multiple organ failure. She wanted to rush to her family and stated that the circumstances under which she lost her father were very unfair.

“My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he’s definitely in a better place now,” Saeed, who went to the US for an event", the actress was quoted as saying to the daily.

Sana Saeed added, "My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn’t there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony."

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram page and shared a note which read as "It takes a very strong individual to sit with themselves, calm their storms, and heal all of their issues without trying to bring someone else into that chaos. Your journey into self-love is just that and yes, you are doing it.

In 2012, Sana Saeed appeared in a supporting role in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ along with the main leads Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Sana has been in the news for her TV shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki. She was also seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. In an earlier interview, she said that she looks at TV as a great medium to accomplish many things. "So, I don't look at TV as stress. I see it as a lot of growth. These are all things that I have been able to accomplish on television. There's no way I would back out from a medium that has so much to offer. Every house in every village has a TV. You get to connect with such a wide audience," she said.

