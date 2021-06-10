Kubbra Sait's adorable wish on brother Danish Sait's wedding will melt your heart: 'Babies are married'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUBBRA SAIT Kubbra Sait's adorable wish on brother Danish Sait's wedding will melt your heart

Actress Kubbra Sait penned a heartfelt wish for brother and television host, actor Danish Sait who tied the knot with his fiancee Anya Rangaswami. Kubbra took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremonies. She wished both Danish and Anya a happy married life, “The babies are married…Wish you both the best forever to come.”

Anya is a graphic designer by profession and lives in Mumbai. The couple had an intimate wedding with only family and friends in attendence, following the Covid-19 guidelines. They opted for a registered wedding.

Danish also shared pictures from the wedding.“Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love”, he captioned the pictures.

Soon after his post fans and celebrities showered love on the couple. Anushka Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Dia Mirza, Sunita Kapoor, Rashi Khanna, Aahana Kumra and Yuzvendra Chahal congratulated the couple.

In 2020, Danish made his relationship with Anya public when he had informed that he had proposed to Anya and she said yes. Danish took to his Twitter and shared the update.