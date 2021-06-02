Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNA ABHISHEK Krushna Abhishek recalls partying with 'chi chi mama', shares unseen pic with Govinda after years of feud

Comedian Krushna Abhishek on Wednesday reminisced partying with his 'Chi Chi mama' and actor Govinda years ago. He took a trip down the memory lane and shared teenhood photos of him partying with his uncle, Arti Singh, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan. Taking to Instagram, Krushna posted a picture that shows Govinda happily posing along with his nieces and nephews. However, Govinda and Krushna have not had cordial relations for a few years, now.

Krushna Abhishek shared the photo of them dancing and captioned, "This is how we use to party with chi chi mama... he use to take us to all the 5 star hotels for lunches and dinner we had a blast with him... always... extreme right is arti looking like a cute chor types see me doing the mad pose in green t shirt.. even i have not changed... @govinda_herono1 @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan @artisingh5."

The image also features Tina and his other nephew, Vinay Anand, who had done the movie 'Amdani Athanni Karcha Rupaiya'. For the picture, Govinda could be seen wearing a white shirt and trousers while Arti is dressed in a yellow frock. Krushna is seen in a green T-shirt, posing with Govinda.

Speaking of Govinda and Krushna's bond, the two mainly remain in news for their turbulent relationship.

Reacting to the post, Kashmera Shah dropped laughing emojis. The same picture has also been shared by Vinay on his Instagram account. "Sweet memories when we used to have good time together with mama...," he posted. Replying to the image, Tina commented "very cute".

