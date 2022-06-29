VIRAL VIDEO: Krushna Abhishek dances to Govinda's Bollywood song in a bus. A sign of hatchet buried?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Krushna Abhishek, Govinda

VIRAL VIDEO: Krushna Abhishek was a rage as he danced to Govinda's Bollywood song while travelling on a bus. In the video, he is seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and dancing enthusiastically to the song Chalo Ishq Ladaaye as his co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show cheer for him. Also featured in the clip is actor-comedian Kiku Sharda. The video has caught more attention given the sour equation between Krushna and his uncle Govinda.

The public spat between the family members has often come to the forefront and now that Krushna was dancing to Govinda's song, many are wondering if the hatchet between the two has been buried. The video is seemingly shot during TKSS' US tour. Kapil, Krushna and other team members are currently touring North America promoting the upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live. Watch the viral video of Krushna dancing to Govinda's song here:

Meanwhile, the feud between superstar Govinda and his nephew and actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek seems to have finally ended as the former has accepted Krushna's apology publicly. During Maniesh Paul's recent podcast, Govinda put an end to the longstanding cold war between the two which started with Krushna accusing his uncle of not coming to meet his children in the hospital.

The 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne' actor later called him a liar for claiming so. But, now the two have mended their broken relationship. Maniesh shared a snippet from his podcast on his Instagram where Govinda can be seen forgiving Krushna and telling him to relax and cheer up.

Govinda can be seen saying in the video, "You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven."

Krushna took to the comments section of the video and wrote, "Love him too" with a heart and a hug emoji.

Talking about TKSS, the last episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' aired on June 5 and the next season of the show will be announced once the team gets back from North America.