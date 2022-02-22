KRK asks 'who will marry with 45 years old Nushrratt Bharuccha' after Luv Ranjan wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha has starred in four of Luv Ranjan's films

KRK, who is known to make comments on Bollywood celebrities and the film industry on Twitter, trained his guns at actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in his latest post on the microblogging site. After director Luv Ranjan married his ladylove Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday, KRK asked, "who will marry with 45 years old Nushrratt Bharuccha?"

KRK wrote, "I just came to know that director Luv Ranjan has got married with Alisha Vaid not Nushrat Bharucha. It’s totally unfair. Now who will marry with 45 years old Nushrat. Not done (sic)."

Following his comment, many trolled KRK. One social media user wrote, "If nushrat is 45yrs then you are 245yrs chacha,,,,,,chacha batulle (sic)," and another one commented, "When a 70 year old man comments on a woman’s age (sic)."

Back in 2018, there were reports that suggested that Luv and Nushrratt are in a relationship. The director had categorically denied such reports saying, "After these reports came out, Nushrratt asked me how we should react to this. She asked if she should deny it or if we should issue a joint statement. I told her not to react because then, there would be no end to it. That’s why I didn’t even bother to delve into it and find out who has spread these rumours,” Luv had told HT in an interview.

Meanwhile, Luv's wedding ceremony was attended by several members from the tinsel town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the guests can be seen all dressed up for the occasion. It seems like 'white' was the theme of the wedding as actors were spotted donning white coloured ethnic outfits.

Luv's upcoming directorial stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The yet-untitled film has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.