Kritika Kamra to share screen space with Pratik Gandhi in 'For Your Eyes Only'

After 'Hush Hush' series, Kritika Kamra is all set to star in the espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only', which features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. A source close to the project said, "Kritika plays the female lead alongwith Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot for the show has already begun and the team would be shooting for the long schedule in Mumbai in October, followed by Chandigarh for the next schedule."

Directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, 'For Your Eyes Only' will be shot in three countries. 'For Your Eyes Only' will mark Kritika's first collaboration with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his 'Scam 1992' writer in the show.

Kritika rose to fame with her role of Aarohi in Ekta Kapoor's TV seria 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. In the show, she played Karan Kundrra's love interest. Interestingly, the two fell in love with each other while working together on the show. However, the two announced separation after dating for a couple of years. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan hosts personal meet with fans post wrapping 'Jawan' in Chennai. See viral photos

About Hush Hush

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, the series streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from September 22, 2022, which stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami.

Filled with mysteries, suspense and drama, the Hush Hush gave a glimpse into the life of four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. Their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi's childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka). ALSO READ: INSIDE Amitabh Bachchan's birthday bash on KBC sets: Aishwarya-Aaradhya's video to Abhishek's surprise

