Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon scores 25 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans for all the love

Basking in the glory of her last release Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon continues to get more reasons to celebrate. She has clocked 25 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.The actress has time and again treated the audience with the insights into her day to day life a testimony of which is witnessed on her Instagram.

Taking to her handle on the photo-sharing app, Kriti posted a too-hot-to-handle picture of herself to celebrate the milestone achievement. She captioned it as, “#25MillionOnInsta feels so amazing guys!! Biggg biggg love and hugs to my InstaFam!! You guys make me smile, laugh and wanna do better in life!! thank u for giving me so much love!".

On the professional front, actor Kriti Sanon confirmed that she’s playing the character of a surrogate mother in her next film titled Mimi. The Laxman Utekar-directorial was recently announced by the team of producer Dinesh Vijan with a beautiful poster online. The actor talked to Mid-Day and revealed that she plays the role of a young girl whose life changes after she agrees to be a surrogate to a couple.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti said she didn’t see the film as her first female-centric film or a project in which she has to play the character of a mother. She said she saw it just as an emotional story that moved her inside out when Dinesh narrated the film.

Kriti Sanon Instagram

Apart from this, Kriti also has Panipat: The Great Betrayal, based on the third battle of Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman. The film’s tagline that reads ‘The Great Betrayal’ rightly sets the tone for the period drama which is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

