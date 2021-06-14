Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt note on Sushant Singh's death anniversary, 'Still feels like it hasn’t happened'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANON Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, actor and his close friend from the industry Kriti Sanon said she feels like it hasn’t happened for real and she will bump into him somewhere. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a collage of pictures from her and Sushant's film Raabta in which they worked together.

Along with the picture she penned a heartfelt note, "The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test..2 complete strangers,

meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds…Today, it feels so painfully weird to know That You and I are not in the same world anymore..Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real.Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere.."

She added, "I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in..But i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in..#sush Thanks @anaitashroffadajania for sharing this collage.. brought back a lot of memories.."

Kriti and Sushant have worked together in the 2017 film Raabta. The film was directed by Dinesh Vijan. It also starred Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in supporting roles.

On June 9, Kriti had shared a special montage video featuring Sushant and Dinesh Vijan, among others. The video featured many funny and memorable moments of Kriti and Sushant from Raabta sets. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye. Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. (sic)."

She added, "Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta (sic)."

Although Sushant and Kriti worked together only in one film but the two shared a great bond and were good friends.