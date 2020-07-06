Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer: Gonna be really hard to watch this one

Kriti Sanon feels it is going to be "really hard" for her to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara", which releases on a digital platform on July 24. Kriti featured alongside Sushant in the 2017 film "Raabta" directed by Dinesh Vijan. The two actors were rumoured to be dating ahead of the film's release. The trailer of "Dil Bechara" released on Monday. Kriti Sanon has been mourning Sushant Singh Rajput's death ever since he passed away on June 14, 2020. She was among the only few people from the entertainment industry to attend his funeral, which took place on June 15, in Mumbai.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kriti Sanon posted: "#DilBechara. Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not!! #Sush @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96."

Recently, the actress posted a positive quote to motivate people who have been struggling in life.

In an emotional Instagram note shared by her earlier in June, Kriti Sanon written, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara is gearing up for a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, weeks after the 34-year-actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life.

Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

