Kriti Sanon's mother shares cryptic post amid Prabhas' Adipurush row, says 'wo jhuthe the...'

The makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have been receiving backlash for the movie's VFX as well as the dialogues. Amid the massive backlash against Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', the actor's mother Geeta Sanon penned a cryptic post extending support for the film. Taking to her Instagram, Kriti's mother spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions.

She posted, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi." She explained the meaning of this, and wrote, "Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the... Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram (With a positive outlook, the whole world will seem beautiful. Lord Ram himself taught us to find love in Shabri's 'ber', and not pay heed to the fact that Shabri lied. Don't focus on a person's mistakes, focus on their emotions. Jai shri Ram)."

The post evoked mixed reactions. "Ekdum sahi," Kriti's younger sister Nupur commented. Supporting her, a second user said, "So true." However, several social media users called out Kriti's mom, saying "You shouldn't support this anti Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti Hindu activities."

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

Adipurush's Changed Dialogues

After massive trolling and backlash on social media, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'. Another dialogue is "Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to "Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

