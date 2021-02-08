Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANON Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she shares BTS pics from sets of Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is gearing up for her upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala's film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer shared a behind-the-scenes post from the set of the film on Monday. Kriti posted a black and white picture on Instagram, looking at herself in a mirror and fixing her hair. She shared the picture in two different filters.

"Final touches… The seconds before "Action".. when I'm still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA ... #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography," she wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Kriti also shared a video from the sets where she could be seen riding a bike. "Four wheels... Move the body...Two wheels...Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!" Kriti captioned the clip.

Sajid's wife Warda took to her social media account and shared the pictures from the mahurat shoot and poured in her wishes for the whole team, she wrote, "Muhurat shot done. Congrats to you all. Good luck team #BachchanPandey @sknadiadwala @snadiadwala1 Don't miss Ms. tod fods."

Kriti expressed her excitement as she along with Nadiadwalas had shot for 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer. "Super excited!! And full deja vu happening to go to the exact same place we shot Housefull4 in!! Jaisalmer it is! #BachchanPandey," she wrote on Twitter.

The upcoming film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the film in Jaisalmer recently. The shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero's friend.