Kriti Sanon joins Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada shoot in Delhi

Fresh from the success of 'Hum Do Hamare Do', Kriti Sanon has joined the star cast of 'Shehzada' in Delhi for the film's second schedule. The film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan, who flagged off its Delhi schedule a few days back with Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal. After wrapping her work in London, Kriti Sanon joined the film crew this morning. The actress made an announcement with regards to this through her social media as she shared a boomerang of the clapboard in her Instagram story and wrote, "Shehzadi in the house."

Talking about the development, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "We are glad to have Kriti Sanon on our Delhi set. The actress has an infectious energy. She will essay a never-before-seen character in the film. I am sure the audience will enjoy her performance on screen."

Co-producer Aman Gill added, "Kriti Sanon is one of the most collaborative actresses. I am looking forward to working with her on our Delhi schedule. Till now, we have had a lot of fun shooting here, and I am sure the actress will add a punch of more excitement."

Earlier, 'Shehzada' wrapped its 20-day first schedule in a palatial mansion set in the Film City, Mumbai. The team will now shoot some key sequences in Old Delhi, the filming for which is already underway around Jama Masjid.

In addition to Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal, 'Shehzada' also stars Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, will feature music by Pritam, and will release in November, 2022.