Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITIKHARBANDA Kriti Kharbanda shares adorable birthday wish for beau Pulkit Samrat: You are one in a billion, I love you

Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a special birthday message for beau Pulkit Samrat. The actress shared an adorable photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek. "Happy birthday baby. As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there's no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat. I love you," Kriti shared on Instagram.

Commenting on Kriti's post, Gauahar Khan wrote: "Awww God bless. Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat." "Happy happy birthday Bhai. Wish you the best of health and happiness," shared Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, the birthday boy posted a special picture as a treat for fans on his special day. In the monochrome image he shared on Instagram, Pulkit is in denim dungarees and flaunting washboard abs and bulging biceps. "In my birthday suit.... well almost….. #birthdayvibes….... #birthdaysuit," he wrote as the caption.

Just a day before his birthday, Pulkit Samrat made a confession on social media, saying how he has compromised his body during the lockdown this year.

"Compromised my body a lot during the lockdown. Ate not too clean. Slept not too well. Hit the gym not too often. Body has a tendency to give you second chances. You got to listen to your body. This is my second chance to treat my body like a temple. Not gonna compromise from now on. We got to hit it hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key. So I made a promise to myself. Gonna eat clean, gonna be consistent, gonna practice oneness along with those hard grilling hours with the metal bars in the gym!" Pulkit posted in Instagram on Monday.

The actor recently shared a picture from a reading session for his upcoming film, "Suswagatam Khushamadeed". Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of "Haathi Mere Saathi", co-starring Rana Daggubati, and will be seen in "Fukrey 3" and "Bulbul Marriage Hall".