Kriti Kharbanda: Pole dancing not just a part of my fitness but also my meditation

Pole dancing is not just about fitness for actress Kriti Kharbanda. It works as meditation for her, too. "Today it has become a part of not just my fitness, but also my meditation. Pole dancing is not just a physical act but extremely meditative, because you have to concentrate 100 per cent or else you will fall and injure yourself badly," Kriti told IANS.

Kriti recently stunned netizens with a pole dancing video she shared on Instagram. What motivated her to take it up?

The "Housefull 4" actress replied: "When I signed Housefull, I needed to get into shape. The first pole dancing class that I went for, I thought my arm was going to fall off, my legs were bruised. But when I came home, I felt I had achieved something that I never thought would be possible. That feeling drove me back to the pole time and again."

While the actress says pole dancing is something which she purely does for herself, she wouldn't mind displaying her skills in a film if required.

"Honestly, pole dancing is the one thing I do for me. I didn't learn or get into pole dancing with the agenda that I should have a skill and I should be able to perform. But having said that, I wouldn't say no to an opportunity if it really appeals to me, I would love to do it on the screen," she informed.

Kriti recently completed 12 years in Bollywood. Quizzed what are the challenges she faced and her overall experience, the actress replied: "I stared off extremely young and naive. While 12 years feels like a long time, for me it has just flown by. I have learnt and gained a lot and am grateful for it. The only challenge that I faced, sometimes when things don't work your way, you tend to question your capability. The last four or five years have been not just productive and extremely fruitful, I am proud of where I stand today and proud of all the struggles and difficulties that I faced."

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in the digital film "14 Phere" slated to release on July 23.

Talking about the film, she said: "14 Phere is a very relevant social family comedy drama. It has got a little bit of everything. From the film's poster, which shows a roka ceremony, it might appear to be a simple love story. But that's clearly not the case, everything is going to be very twisted. It is a very interesting film that you can sit and watch with your family."

In the film, Kriti plays a girl called Aditi, who is in love with Sanjay, played by Vikrant Massey.

Opening up on her on-screen chemistry with her co-star, Kriti shared: "Vikrant is a really fun co-star. I think when you work with someone and the chemistry is right and you get along, it translates beautifully on the screen. I watched the film very recently when we were dubbing and I realised that these two characters are going to strike a chord with the audiences. I don't think that's possible till you don't have a really good co-star! I believe he's the perfect Sanjay to my Aditi and I'm happy to have got the opportunity to work with him."

"14 Phere" is scheduled to drop on Zee5.